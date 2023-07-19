F1 | Mick Schumacher al volante della Mercedes W02 del papà [VIDEO]

In occasione del Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mick Schumacher è sceso in pista con la Mercedes W02 del 2011, guidata dal padre Michael ed ha anche indossato il suo casco rosso.

“Guidare la W02 2011, l’auto che mio padre guidava per il team, è stato particolarmente speciale e ho provato molte emozioni guidandola. Ho anche fatto dei donuts! Voglio fare un grande ringraziamento a tutti nel team per aver creato l’opportunità e averla resa possibile”, ha dichiarato Mick nel suo diario personale che cura sul sito ufficiale della Mercedes.

One of the moments of the weekend. @SchumacherMick drives his dad's car and plays the German national anthem with the engine before performing donuts for the crowd. Only at #FOS. pic.twitter.com/FMde8a3nQK

— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 17, 2023